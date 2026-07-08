Boyz II Men announce 2026 Australia & New Zealand tour with Salt-N-Pepa and Bell Biv DeVoe

Motownphilly’s back again and bringing some legendary company.

Boyz II Men are heading back down under this November and December for a run of arena and winery shows, bringing some serious ‘90s firepower with them.

Joining the R&B icons are hip-hop trailblazers Salt-N-Pepa and new jack swing pioneers Bell Biv DeVoe, marking the latter’s first-ever Australian shows.

The tour will hit Perth, Sydney and Auckland arenas, alongside a string of a day on the green dates in Geelong, the Hunter Valley and Mount Cotton.

It’s being billed as the ultimate nostalgia trip, and with a lineup like this, it’s hard to argue.

Across three decades, Boyz II Men have racked up more than 60 million album sales and a catalogue that still holds up: ‘End Of The Road,’ ‘I’ll Make Love To You,’ ‘On Bended Knee’ and ‘Motownphilly’ remain staples of any throwback setlist. Expect all of them and then some.

Salt-N-Pepa, meanwhile, arrive as bona fide legends. From ‘Push It’ to ‘Shoop’ and ‘Let’s Talk About Sex,’ their catalogue helped define mainstream hip-hop while breaking new ground for women in the genre.

Bell Biv DeVoe round things out with their slick fusion of R&B and hip-hop – the blueprint for new jack swing – led by classics like ‘Poison’ and ‘Do Me!’.

Presales kick off Monday July 13 (NAB Goodies Visa), followed by Frontier, MG Live and a day on the green member presales from Wednesday July 15. General tickets go on sale Friday July 17 at 11am local time.

Boyz II Men – Australia & New Zealand 2026

Thu Nov 26 — Perth, RAC Arena

Sat Nov 28 — Geelong, Mount Duneed Estate (a day on the green)

Tue Dec 1 — Auckland, Spark Arena

Fri Dec 4 — Sydney, TikTok Entertainment Centre

Sat Dec 5 — Hunter Valley, Bimbadgen (a day on the green)

Sun Dec 6 — Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines (a day on the green)

All shows are licensed all ages.