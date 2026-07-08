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Boyz II Men announce 2026 Australia & New Zealand tour with Salt-N-Pepa and Bell Biv DeVoe

TM

by Tammy Moir

TM

by Tammy Moir

Motownphilly’s back again and bringing some legendary company.

Boyz II Men are heading back down under this November and December for a run of arena and winery shows, bringing some serious ‘90s firepower with them.

Joining the R&B icons are hip-hop trailblazers Salt-N-Pepa and new jack swing pioneers Bell Biv DeVoe, marking the latter’s first-ever Australian shows.

bel biv devoe now - 90s boy bands

The tour will hit Perth, Sydney and Auckland arenas, alongside a string of a day on the green dates in Geelong, the Hunter Valley and Mount Cotton.

It’s being billed as the ultimate nostalgia trip, and with a lineup like this, it’s hard to argue.

Across three decades, Boyz II Men have racked up more than 60 million album sales and a catalogue that still holds up: ‘End Of The Road,’ ‘I’ll Make Love To You,’ ‘On Bended Knee’ and ‘Motownphilly’ remain staples of any throwback setlist. Expect all of them and then some.

Salt-N-Pepa, meanwhile, arrive as bona fide legends. From ‘Push It’ to ‘Shoop’ and ‘Let’s Talk About Sex,’ their catalogue helped define mainstream hip-hop while breaking new ground for women in the genre.

Bell Biv DeVoe round things out with their slick fusion of R&B and hip-hop – the blueprint for new jack swing – led by classics like ‘Poison’ and ‘Do Me!’.

Presales kick off Monday July 13 (NAB Goodies Visa), followed by Frontier, MG Live and a day on the green member presales from Wednesday July 15. General tickets go on sale Friday July 17 at 11am local time.

Boyz II Men – Australia & New Zealand 2026

  • Thu Nov 26 — Perth, RAC Arena
  • Sat Nov 28 — Geelong, Mount Duneed Estate (a day on the green)
  • Tue Dec 1 — Auckland, Spark Arena
  • Fri Dec 4 — Sydney, TikTok Entertainment Centre
  • Sat Dec 5 — Hunter Valley, Bimbadgen (a day on the green)
  • Sun Dec 6 — Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines (a day on the green)

All shows are licensed all ages.

 

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