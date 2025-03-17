Brain Leak’s ‘Trying’: A Raw Debut About Love, Addiction, and Vulnerability

A raw, riot grrrl-inspired anthem has Brain Leak blending vulnerability with gritty guitars

Manchester’s newest alt-rock sensation has arrived with their debut single, Trying, a raw and vulnerable diary entry set to music.

Fronted by singer-songwriter Tara-Gabriella Engelhardt, the band delivers a track that’s as emotionally charged as it is sonically compelling, blending the grit of riot grrrl with the dreamy introspection of shoegaze.

Trying is a deeply personal exploration of unhealthy attachments, infatuation, and the struggle to find balance in the face of overwhelming emotions.

Engelhardt’s lyrics cut straight to the heart, capturing the seesaw of addiction and love with unflinching honesty. “I feel things very deeply,” she explains, “and the song instantly expresses that I don’t just feel a standard emotion, I tend to feel the amplified version of it.”

The track’s hazy, heart-on-sleeve sound draws comparisons to the likes of Hole and Mazzy Star, with Engelhardt’s haunting vocals floating over a backdrop of gritty guitars and driving rhythms.

Brain Leak’s all-female lineup, featuring members of Peaness, The Orielles, and Working Men’s Club, adds a formidable energy to the mix, creating a sound that’s both intimate and explosive.

Recorded after a Narcotics Anonymous meeting, Trying reflects Engelhardt’s journey of self-discovery and her struggle to navigate life without a buffer. “Challenging emotional situations without any kind of crutch was very unnerving and felt completely alien,” she shares.

This sense of vulnerability and raw emotion permeates every note of the song, making it a powerful debut that resonates on a deeply human level.

Since forming, Brain Leak has quickly made waves in the North of England’s music scene, with early shows at YES Manchester and Leeds’ Headrow House leading to key supports and festival slots.

With Trying, Brain Leak announces themselves as a force to be reckoned with—a band unafraid to bare their souls and tackle life’s messy, complicated truths.

For fans of raw, emotional storytelling and powerhouse guitar-driven sound, this is just the beginning. Give ’em a follow here!