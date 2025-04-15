The Breakfast Club Reunion — 40 years later, the brat pack is back

Five Strangers, One Library, and 40 Years of Nostalgia

Forty years after their fictional Saturday detention, The Breakfast Club cast reunited in real life—with Emilio Estevez joining for the first time—at Chicago’s C2E2 convention.

Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Anthony Michael Hall, and Estevez shared emotional reflections on the film’s legacy, their bond, and why it couldn’t be made today

“We don’t have to use the cardboard cutout anymore,” Ringwald joked about Estevez’s long-awaited appearance, calling the reunion “emotional” and “moving”.

Estevez, who skipped past reunions (and his own high school reunions), admitted the 40th anniversary—and filming location—made this special: “It just felt like it was time”

The cast revealed untold stories, like Hughes’ original casting plans (John and Joan Cusack were eyed for Bender and Allison) and Estevez dozing through their first script read due to wisdom tooth pain.

They also honored Hughes’ collaborative spirit: “He’s the first writer who could write young characters without making them less,” said Nelson.

Debating a sequel, Ringwald dismissed the idea, advocating instead for new, inclusive stories inspired by the film’s themes.

Estevez added that today’s studios would balk at a “five kids in detention” pitch: “Where are the car chases?”