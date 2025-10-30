Breaking the Pattern with Al Carlo

How the Sydney multi-instrumentalist traded the mundane for the sublime with his debut solo single, ‘Movin’ On For Better.’

Emerging from the analogue warmth of his Sydney home studio, Al Carlo steps into the spotlight with a compelling new solo identity and his debut single, ‘Movin’ On For Better.’

For those who followed his work with The Sugarland Express, this release feels less like a departure and more like a natural, deeply personal evolution.

Carlo establishes himself as a 1970s-inspired multi-instrumentalist and producer, crafting a world where the psychedelic spirits of The Beatles and The Beach Boys seamlessly meet the modern, introspective shimmer of Tame Impala.

‘Movin’ On For Better’ is a testament to this refined sound. The track is an honest, sonic journal entry about the difficult work of breaking old patterns and rediscovering self-worth.

It’s a theme that could feel heavy, but Carlo wraps it in a sun-drenched, hopeful atmosphere. The foundation is unmistakably warm, built on the gentle hiss of tape, layered harmonies that float like clouds, and shimmering synths that feel both nostalgic and fresh.

As Carlo himself notes, his fascination with psychedelia lies in its freedom to chase emotion and colour over sterile perfection, and this song is the perfect embodiment of that philosophy.

It’s a vintage sound meeting a modern story, suggesting that the journey of self-discovery is the most psychedelic trip of all.

This theme of breaking free from mundane constraints is brilliantly amplified by the single’s accompanying 16mm music film.

In a hilariously surreal narrative that mirrors the song’s core message, the video follows a corporate ape-man trapped in a monotonous commute, daydreaming of a wilder existence.

The story behind the video, in which the hyper-realistic ape mask was mistaken for a severed head at an airport, adds a layer of delightful absurdity that perfectly matches Carlo’s playful, boundary-pushing artistic spirit.

‘Movin’ On For Better’ is less of a debut and more of a fully-formed introduction to Al Carlo’s world.

It’s a confident, cohesive, and captivating first step that promises a thrilling new chapter for the artist and a welcome dose of dreamy, sun-soaked psychedelia for the rest of us.