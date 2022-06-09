Britney Spears set to be married today in front of A-list guests

Britney Spears will tie the knot with her fiancé Sam Asghari today, with guests including Madonna and Selena Gomez expected to attend.

About 100 people are expected to attend the ceremony, including A-listers Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez.

Britney’s brother, Bryan, will be her only family member in attendance as her parents and sister, Jamie Lynn, did not receive invitations.

Britney’s sons from her previous marriage with Kevin Federline won’t be at the ceremony because “They think the focus of this day should be on Britney and Sam, and they are very happy for her moving forward,” according to her ex-husbands attorney.

