The Last Stand of Britpop: Albarn Waves the White Flag

Three decades later, the rivalry’s final verdict is in.

Three decades after the iconic Britpop rivalry, Blur’s Damon Albarn has officially conceded defeat to Oasis. “It was obvious, wasn’t it?” Albarn told The Sun. “Oasis won the battle, the war, the campaign, everything.”

Though Blur famously triumphed in the 1995 chart battle, when “Country House” outsold Oasis’ “Roll With It,” Albarn now acknowledges the Gallagher brothers’ enduring dominance.

With Oasis’ record-breaking reunion tour selling out stadiums worldwide, Albarn admits, “They are the winners. I’m happy to concede defeat.”

While Albarn won’t attend Oasis’ shows (“I’m in a very different place”), he praised their ambitious 41-date tour, quipping, “They’re very brave… money isn’t everything.”

Meanwhile, Oasis gears up for a North American tour and a Complete Studio Album Collection box set (Aug. 22).

For Albarn, the Britpop crown has passed, but the legacy lives on.