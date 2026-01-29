Bruce Springsteen’s new song takes aim at ICE

A new song finds Springsteen responding directly to immigration enforcement and its consequences.

Bruce Springsteen has never been apolitical, but his new protest song, Streets of Minneapolis, released this week, is among the most direct and urgent statements of his career.

An unflinching response to recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Minneapolis that left two people dead and a city on edge.

The track, shared online rather than through a traditional release cycle, was written in just days in response to federal immigration operations currently being carried out in Minneapolis.

Springsteen dedicates the song to Alex Pretti, Renée Good, and victims of the raids. Pretti and Good were fatally shot by ICE agents over the last three weeks.

Springsteen explicitly condemns ICE, accusing the agency of spreading fear through immigrant communities. It is not subtle, metaphor-heavy Springsteen. It is a protest song in the plainest sense.

From American Skin (41 Shots) to Born in the U.S.A., Springsteen has spent decades watching his work be misused by the very institutions he aims to critique.

This new song feels shaped by that history. It is deliberately unambiguous, almost didactic; as if written by someone tired of being misunderstood.

In a message shared to social media, Springsteen said he wrote the song “In response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis”, dedicating it to “the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbours and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renée Good.”

The lyrics don’t mince words. Springsteen paints a snowy city under siege, with lines like “a city aflame fought fire and ice near an occupier’s boots,” accusing the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement arms, like ICE of acting as what he calls “King Trump’s private army from the DHS.”

Honouring the victims of fatal ICE shootings Springsteen sings, “And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets / Alex Pretti and Renee Good.”

Springsteen is not testing a new lane here. He is returning to one he has occupied for decades, with less patience for ambiguity.