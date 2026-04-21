Bruce Springsteen’s The Land of Hope and Dreams 2026 tour setlist

Bruce Springsteen’s 2026 tour setlist leans heavy on protest, power, and pure E Street catharsis
The Boss is digging deep into conscience-era cuts — with Tom Morello adding serious bite up front
Bruce Springsteen is back on the road with the E Street Band, and the 2026 run isn’t just built around the usual crowd-pleasers.
The Land of Hope and Dreams tour pulls more from his politically charged catalogue, with a set that leans into songs like ‘American Skin (41 Shots)’ and ‘The Ghost of Tom Joad’ alongside the bigger anthems.
Tom Morello joins for parts of the show, adding a bit more edge early on before things open up into the classics later in the set.
Bruce Springsteen The Land of Hope and Dreams 2026 tour setlist
War (Edwin Starr cover – often with Tom Morello)
Born in the U.S.A.
Death to My Hometown
No Surrender
Streets of Minneapolis (new track)
Darkness on the Edge of Town
The Promised Land
Youngstown / Murder Incorporated
American Skin (41 Shots)
The Ghost of Tom Joad
The Rising
Wrecking Ball
Encore
Land of Hope and Dreams
Born to Run
Dancing in the Dark
Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
Chimes of Freedom (Bob Dylan cover)
Remaining Bruce Springsteen The Land of Hope and Dreams 2026 tour dates
Springsteen and the E Street Band are currently moving through the East Coast and Southern US, wrapping up at the end of May:
April 23 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena
April 26 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
April 29 — Chicago, IL — United Center
May 2 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
May 5 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena
May 8 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
May 11 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
May 14 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
May 16 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
May 19 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
May 22 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena
May 24 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
May 27 — Washington, DC — Nationals Park
Head here for full tour dates.