Bruce Springsteen’s The Land of Hope and Dreams 2026 tour setlist

Bruce Springsteen’s 2026 tour setlist leans heavy on protest, power, and pure E Street catharsis

The Boss is digging deep into conscience-era cuts — with Tom Morello adding serious bite up front

Bruce Springsteen is back on the road with the E Street Band, and the 2026 run isn’t just built around the usual crowd-pleasers.

The Land of Hope and Dreams tour pulls more from his politically charged catalogue, with a set that leans into songs like ‘American Skin (41 Shots)’ and ‘The Ghost of Tom Joad’ alongside the bigger anthems.

Tom Morello joins for parts of the show, adding a bit more edge early on before things open up into the classics later in the set.

Bruce Springsteen The Land of Hope and Dreams 2026 tour setlist

War (Edwin Starr cover – often with Tom Morello)

Born in the U.S.A.

Death to My Hometown

No Surrender

Streets of Minneapolis (new track)

Darkness on the Edge of Town

The Promised Land

Youngstown / Murder Incorporated

American Skin (41 Shots)

The Ghost of Tom Joad

The Rising

Wrecking Ball

Encore

Land of Hope and Dreams

Born to Run

Dancing in the Dark

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

Chimes of Freedom (Bob Dylan cover)

Remaining Bruce Springsteen The Land of Hope and Dreams 2026 tour dates

Springsteen and the E Street Band are currently moving through the East Coast and Southern US, wrapping up at the end of May:

April 23 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

April 26 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

April 29 — Chicago, IL — United Center

May 2 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

May 5 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

May 8 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

May 11 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

May 14 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

May 16 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

May 19 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

May 22 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena

May 24 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

May 27 — Washington, DC — Nationals Park

Head here for full tour dates.