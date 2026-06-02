Bryson Tiller announces Australian tour with Majid Jordan

Bryson Tiller and Majid Jordan are set for Australia in January 2027.

In a new announcement on Bryson Tiller’s Instagram this morning, he revealed his world tour dates in a post captioned, ‘new decade, new album, new tour!! Cannot wait to see y’all again. Don’t miss it 📍.’

The expansive 61-date run kicks off with the US leg on August 27, 2026, making stops at iconic venues including Madison Square Garden in NYC, before embarking on the UK/EU leg on November 17.

The AU/NZ leg begins on Tuesday, 19 January at Perth’s RAC Arena.

Building on the momentum of his drop of ‘IT’S OK’ last month, Tiller is gearing up to drop a brand-new album.

Tiller’s breakout track ‘Don’t’ from his 2015 album ‘T R A P S O U L’ has earned over 1.8 billion streams and is RIAA 15x platinum certified.

The Grammy-nominated artist has worked alongside artists like H.E.R, Chris Brown, Summer Walker, Jack Harlow and Playboi Carti.

His track ‘Wild Thoughts’ alongside DJ Khaled and Rihanna took out the 2018 iHeart Radio Hip-Hop Song of the Year.

On the Australian and New Zealand dates, Bryson Tiller is bringing R&B duo Majid Jordan to perform on these shores for the first time.

This news comes after their single ‘Cold’ was released last week, which has already amassed over 1 million streams on Spotify.

The duo are best known for their guest appearance on Drake’s 2013 single ‘Hold On, We’re Going Home’, which peaked within the top five of both the Canadian Hot 100 and Billboard Hot 100.

R&B/Hip-Hop lovers won’t want to miss this one.

Live Nation’s presale begins Thursday, 4th of June at 11 am AEST, register here.

General tickets are available from Friday, 5th of June at 12 pm AEST at Live Nation.