BTS Reunion Countdown: Jungkook & Jimin complete Military Service!

The world waits for the next chapter.

BTS is (almost) back! 🎉

The world’s biggest K-pop group took another step toward reunion as Jungkook and Jimin were officially discharged from South Korea’s mandatory military service on Tuesday—just one day after RM and V.

Jungkook celebrated the milestone with a triumphant Instagram post: “WE ARE BACK”, alongside a photo of him and Jimin in uniform.

The duo’s return leaves only Suga left to complete his service (as a social service agent), with his discharge expected later this month.

Jin (June 2024) and J-hope (October 2024) have already reintegrated, with J-hope telling Rolling Stone that his military experience shaped him as an artist.

Now, ARMYs worldwide are buzzing with anticipation—will BTS reunite on stage soon?

When Jungkook enlisted in November, he promised fans: “I’ll return more mature… waiting for the day we meet again.” That day is almost here.

Only one question remains—when’s the comeback? 🔥