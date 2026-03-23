BTS comeback concert smashes records

BTS are officially back.

“Another day, another record” must be BTS’s mantra at this point.

The K-Pop supergroup played the first show of their massive 82 date world tour over the weekend, and bragging rights are surely granted.

Around 250,000 fans gathered at the iconic Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul to watch the boys comeback show – a figure that’s earned them the record for the largest-ever public concert in South Korea.

Only 22,000 lucky fans actually held onto a “Golden Ticket” for the designated seating area, but about 10 times that amount were hanging around the vicinity to check out the free gig on video screens set up around the place.

Fans came from all around the world – including some big names like Becky G who gave BTS member J-Hope a hand with the track ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ back in 2019.

Plus, as if it wasn’t already clear as day that BTS are in it to win it, the group’s leader, RM, performed through an ankle injury where he sprained the accessory navicular, partially tore a ligament, and fractured his talus.

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But the show must go on! they say, and so RM will give it a red hot crack with a cast on his foot for at least the next two weeks.

On Saturday night he did most of the show while confined to a chair, but fans definitely don’t seem to have any complaints.

The gig comes about a week after BTS released their first album in four years, ARIRANG, which casually sold about four million copies in its first day.

BTS are playing their first US gig in four years tonight at the Spotify x BTS: SWIMSIDE event in NYC, which they must be walking straight off the plane to.

The rest of the gigs kick off on April 9th, but they won’t head down under until next February, so add your name to that waitlist now.