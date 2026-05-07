BTS welcomed by Mexican president as thousands gather

BTS touch down in Mexico City and it instantly turns into a fan event.

BTS received an official welcome from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum ahead of the group’s sold-out ARIRANG concerts in Mexico City, turning the visit into a large-scale fan event in the heart of the capital.

The seven-member global phenomenon met with Sheinbaum at the National Palace before kicking off their highly anticipated concert run.

According to the Mexican government, around 50,000 fans gather

ed at Constitution Plaza in Zócalo Square to catch a glimpse of the group.

The crowds erupted as BTS appeared on the palace balcony to greet fans.

ARMY members reportedly waited for hours, singing along to tracks from the group’s new album, ARIRANG.

The moment quickly became part political meeting, part stadium-level fan rally.

Addressing the crowd in both Spanish and English, RM thanked fans for their support and excitement ahead of the concerts.

“We can’t wait for tomorrow’s concert on stage. Let’s have fun together! Te amo. Te quiero. Muchas gracias,” he told the crowd.

President Sheinbaum later shared a group photo from the meeting on social media, showing her holding a signed BTS vinyl.

“I warmly welcome one of the most beloved groups among the youth of Mexico: BTS,” she wrote. “Music and values unite Mexico and South Korea.”

The reception highlights BTS’ continued global influence. With the group capable of turning even official diplomatic appearances into scenes resembling major festival crowds.

And judging by the thousands gathered outside the National Palace, Mexico City didn’t just host BTS this week, it temporarily became BTS City.