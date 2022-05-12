Bugs is one of the most exciting Australian touring acts to have emerged in recent years. Dishing up catchy guitar pop with a decidedly heavy slant, Bugs’ recent singles have been transformed into anthems by an ever-growing fanbase.

For their Live from Happy session, Bugs brought along their single Mars & Venus. It’s a stadium-sized grunge rocker that’s tempered by Connor Brooker’s confessional lyricism: perfect for the intimate Live from Happy setting.

Though the band stripped it back for this session, Mars & Venus lost none of its raw emotional power.

Mars & Venus was Mixed and Recorded by Tim McArtney, Owen Penglis and Radi Safi.