Bugs Performs ‘Mars & Venus’ Live From Happy
Bugs is one of the most exciting Australian touring acts to have emerged in recent years. Dishing up catchy guitar pop with a decidedly heavy slant, Bugs’ recent singles have been transformed into anthems by an ever-growing fanbase.
For their Live from Happy session, Bugs brought along their single Mars & Venus. It’s a stadium-sized grunge rocker that’s tempered by Connor Brooker’s confessional lyricism: perfect for the intimate Live from Happy setting.
Though the band stripped it back for this session, Mars & Venus lost none of its raw emotional power.
Mars & Venus was Mixed and Recorded by Tim McArtney, Owen Penglis and Radi Safi.
With Connor Brooker on lead vocal and acoustic guitar and Jordan Brunoli on electric, the studio was filled with the melancholic, yet celebratory energy of this memorable single.
Here’s what Brooker had to say about Mars & Venus:
“This song is about self-identity and struggling with gender norms and growing into yourself and feeling like you don’t really fit in with the people around you… I hope you can relate to the message and sing it proudly.”
Check out the performance below:
For more on Bugs, head over to Bandcamp.