Bush Band reveals Maralinga’s hidden wounds

Ilkari Maru’s anthems ensure nuclear test injustices are never forgotten.

Liam Tunkin from Amata in South Australia’s remote APY Lands is harnessing the power of music to honour his late father’s legacy and shed light on a dark chapter of Australia’s history, the British nuclear tests at Maralinga.

As a member of the family band Ilkari Maru, originally formed in the 1980s, Tunkin sings in Pitjantjatjara and English about the atomic bombs detonated in the 1950s and 60s, which caused widespread radioactive contamination and harmed Indigenous families.

“They tested the bomb back in the days at Maralinga,” Tunkin recalls, emphasising how his father’s songs serve as a historical record for younger generations who may not know this painful past.

Between 1956 and 1963, seven major nuclear tests were conducted at Maralinga, alongside hundreds of minor trials, leaving the land contaminated for centuries and displacing Aboriginal communities.

This weekend, Ilkari Maru will perform at the 21st Bush Bands Bash in Alice Springs, an annual event that attracts thousands and supports Indigenous musicians from remote areas.

The development program, which includes coaching in performance and music business skills, helps artists navigate industry challenges like geographic isolation and limited resources.

For Tunkin, taking the stage is an act of cultural preservation. “I’m glad to play my Dad’s songs,” he says, “so people can connect with the history.”