C.O.F.F.I.N are kicking off King St Carnival at The Bank

The Bank is boasting a killer lineup for King St Carnival, you’ll definitely want to make it one of your stops over the weekend.

King St Carnival, the evolution of The Crawl, is back in 2022 from Friday, March 11 to Sunday, March 13.

The Bank will once again be part of the event, hosting an array of performers upstairs on their Waywards stage. With acts like C.O.F.F.I.N, Dante Knows & The Trouble and Baby Beef, what better place to stop off between Campo and Sydney Park.

Politically charged punk rockers, C.O.F.F.I.N, are the headliners for Friday evening. C.O.F.F.I.N’s tunes are as hard and abrasive as their namesake. Provocative titles like Locals Only and White Dog tackle issues of toxic masculinity, territorialism and white Australia’s violence against and oppression of Indigenous Australians.

Saturday will see The Bank hosting the Heaps Gay Afterparty. Iconic queer party hosts Heaps Gay will be putting on good times all Saturday long at Brick Pits with artists and performers like Vetta Borne, Madam3Empress, Charlie Villas, Lady Fur and Twiggy Stix. Heaps Gay Afterparty at The Bank will see the energy from Heaps Gay Party in the Park rolling on through.

For the third and final day of the carnival, The Bank is hosting another banging set of artists. Dante Knows & The Trouble will be an electric way to cap off the festival with their unique brand of experimental hip-hop. Also playing on Sunday is Baby Beef, a band whose self-aware theatricals and bright, catchy melodies make for a captivating and fun live show.

See the full lineup below

C.O.F.F.I.N

Scabs

Flight to Dubai

Private Wives

Heaps Gay Afterparty

Dante Knows & The Trouble

Baby Beef

Ona Mota

Betty

Anieszka