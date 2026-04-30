Caitty on why ‘not being enough’ is her greatest strength

Too raw for a box.

Caitty doesn’t fit, and that’s the entire point.

Bridging the gap between Northumberland’s countryside and her current home in Western Australia, the emerging artist crafts a cinematic blend of country storytelling and sharp-edged pop.

Her music, somewhere between heartbreak and defiance, refuses to dress things up, trading trend-chasing for honest truths.

Tracks like ‘Revenge’ have already built momentum on raw perspective rather than polish.

Now, with her debut single ‘Not Country Enough For You’ and upcoming album Slow Like Summer (due June 20), Caitty leans fully into that tension.

The first release from the record, co-produced with Yoga Ramadhan, explores the quiet self-doubt of trying to become someone else’s ideal.

Below, Caitty opens up about identity, not being “enough,” and why carving out her own space matters more than fitting into yours.

HAPPY: What’d you get up to today?

CAITTY: I had a pretty busy day actually! Kids, emails, bit of housework and I managed to carve out some time to work on a new song I’m developing.

Not very rockstar – but it’s real life.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it?

CAITTY: I’m from the countryside in the the North of the UK, it’s pretty rural – a lot of old stone houses and history.

I grew up with a log fire and with plenty of outside space. It was a pretty simple way of living and quiet – the nearest shop was about 20km away. I loved it!

We would spend the weekend hiking on hadrians wall and exploring old castles.

HAPPY: ‘Not Country Enough For You’ is such a powerful title. What’s the real-life story or feeling that sparked that phrase?

CAITTY: At face value, it’s a girl getting knocked back for not being country enough for a cowboy.

But really, it’s a reflection of where I sit as an artist. I don’t neatly fit into pop or country and for a while I got myself upset by it and thought that was a problem. This song is me realising that actually, it’s ok.

HAPPY: This is the first track from your debut album Slow Like Summer. Why did you choose to lead with this one?

CAITTY: Because it’s the most honest starting point. It just addresses the elephant in the room straight away, that I’m not going to fit into one genre.

I didn’t want to ease into it, I just wanted to say it upfront. And that kind of sets up the rest. Slow like summer moves through different stages and lots of emotions and that all starts from the place of figuring out who you are and where you sit.

HAPPY: You co-produced this track with Yoga Ramadhan. What did that collaboration bring out that you couldn’t have achieved alone?

CAITTY: I come in with the lyrics, melodies and structure. I always have a clear vision of where I want the song to go and how it should feel.

Yoga translates that into full production. He knows how to build emotion and it’s just not something I could do on my own. He’s amazing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitty (@caittyoconnor)

HAPPY: If someone listens to ‘Not Country Enough For You’ and feels seen, what would you want to say to them?

CAITTY: I’d just say ‘Same’ that feeling of not really fitting in, I get it. You’re not alone sitting in that in between space.

HAPPY: Western Australia and Northumberland feel very different. Has one place inspired a different side of your songwriting more than the other?

CAITTY: They’re completely different but I guess they’re both just my life and that’s what I write about.

I will say though, Growing up with all the history around me in the UK – castles, villages from Brontë novels, old churches – definitely shows up in my music.

I love a dramatic, cinematic moment or a poetic bridge.

HAPPY: The album leans moody and reflective. What’s a song on Slow Like Summer that surprised you the most when you wrote it?

CAITTY: Half Asleep. I wrote the bones ages ago. But then I started to delve further into the lyrics and it’s just so sad. I cry every time I sing it. It’s stripped back and very honest.

HAPPY: What’s one thing you hope people stop asking you, and one thing you wish they’d ask instead?

CAITTY: I wish people would stop asking if I’m going to ‘make it’

I wish they’d ask me why I keep making music and what I love about it

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

CAITTY: This one is easy. My babies first and foremost. I’m doing this for them. And also margaritas in the sun by a pool also makes me happy!