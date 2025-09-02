Call Of Duty Live-Action Movie Locked And Loaded At Paramount

Paramount and Activision are teaming up to bring Call Of Duty to the big screen, with the potential to kickstart a blockbuster franchise

The age of dodgy video game adaptations is well and truly over, and Call Of Duty is next in line to test its firepower on the big screen. According to Variety, Paramount has officially signed a deal with Activision to develop, produce, and distribute a live-action movie based on the legendary first-person shooter franchise.

While the deal only covers a single feature for now, Paramount is leaving the door wide open for sequels, spin-offs, and even a shared cinematic universe if the project hits its target. Past attempts to get a COD movie off the ground fizzled (remember the Stefano Sollima/Tom Hardy rumours?), but with Hollywood embracing gaming IP like never before, the timing feels right.

No director, cast, or storyline has been announced yet — not surprising, given there are more than 30 games spanning multiple wars, timelines, and geopolitical nightmares to draw from. What we do know is that the franchise has always worn its cinematic ambitions on its sleeve, with A-list cameos over the years from the likes of Gary Oldman, Idris Elba, Jon Bernthal, and Helena Bonham Carter.

If Paramount can capture that same mix of grit, spectacle, and star power, COD’s silver-screen debut might finally land the killstreak gamers have been waiting for.