Cameron Winter’s ‘Love Takes Miles’ video captures a restless heart

How the new visual from the indie rocker turns longing into motion

Cameron Winter, the frontman of acclaimed New York band Geese and an increasingly influential solo artist, has just released the official music video for ‘Love Takes Miles’, one of the standout tracks from his debut album Heavy Metal.

The visual, directed by Celia Rowlson-Hall and starring actor Lucas Hedges, gives fresh life to a song already celebrated by critics and fans alike.

From the first moments of the video, the tone is set: Hedges plays a weary construction worker, making the mundane movements of his day with a palpable sense of frustration.

His character tosses rocks and sings along loudly to the song’s melody during breaks, hitting a deeper restlessness beneath everyday life’s repetitive grind.

As the narrative unfolds, that restlessness evolves into action. After enduring the chaos of traffic and the annoyances of his job, Hedges’ character suddenly breaks free, vaulting over a car hood and embarking on a long, almost symbolic walk, singing along with the track’s emotive chorus.

The visual’s pacing mirrors the song’s theme of emotional distance, suggesting that love, like the journey Hedges’ character undertakes, is not instantaneous but something that takes miles of experience and movement.

‘Love Takes Miles’ was originally released on Heavy Metal in December 2024 and has since been ranked amongst the best songs of 2025 by multiple publications, further cementing Winter’s creative imprint outside his work with Geese.

Winter’s video leans into both the whimsical and the existential, using Hedges’ performance to embody a universal search for connection and meaning.

It’s a fitting visual complement to a track that blends introspective lyricism with a restless kind of yearning, and it underscores why ‘Love Takes Miles’ has resonated so strongly with listeners.

Don’t miss out, watch the ‘Love Takes Miles’ video now and experience the journey for yourself here.