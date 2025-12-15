Cameron Winter debuts haunting new song ‘Sandbag’ in LA

Yes, more Geese content for you animals.

Cameron Winter is weaving new magic on his solo tour.

The Geese frontman enchanted Los Angeles audiences at the Palace Theatre with a pair of stripped-back piano shows, offering a rare glimpse into his evolving artistry.

The intimate sets were punctuated by two standout moments: a haunting, piano-led cover of This Is Lorelei’s ‘Where’s Your Love Now?’ and the live debut of a stark new original song, ‘Sandbag’.

The unreleased track unfolded with eerie, blues-inflected melancholy, its lyrics sketching vivid, introspective scenes.

Winter’s spellbinding performances continue to draw high-profile admirers, with director Paul Thomas Anderson recently filming his Carnegie Hall show.

This solo journey reinforces Winter’s formidable presence, even as his band Geese rides a colossal wave of acclaim for their album ‘Getting Killed,’ named NME’s #1 album of 2025,’ and a spot on the BBC Sound Of 2026 longlist.