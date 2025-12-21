Geese’s Cameron Winter gets parodied on SNL

Cameron Winter & Benson Boone, a match made in heaven!

A surreal convergence of indie rock and mainstream parody arrived on Saturday Night Live’s Christmas stage.

In a whirlwind “Random Duet Spectacular” sketch, Geese frontman Cameron Winter found himself immortalised in latex, portrayed by master impressionist James Austin Johnson.

The bit, a chaotic homage to Bowie and Crosby’s classic, threw Winter into a hilarious vortex of mismatched icons: Björk with Post Malone, Bad Bunny with Springsteen.

Paired with a gymnastic Benson Boone, the parody was a bizarre rite of passage. For the Brooklyn-based band, it’s a cultural nod signalling their meteoric rise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)

With their acclaimed album Getting Killed soaring on year-end lists, this satire may well be a precursor to the ultimate invite: performing on that same stage as SNL’s next must-see musical guest.