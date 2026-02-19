Camp Crush enters their ‘Reckless Phase’ with a darker, dancier direction

The 80s called, they want their incredible sound back!

Just over a year after the release of their acclaimed debut album, Up at Night, Portland synth-pop duo Camp Crush is already back with new music.

The husband-and-wife team of Jen Deale and Chris Spicer are set to release their sophomore LP, Bite the Bullet, on May 29th, 2026.

If the first single, ‘Reckless Phase,’ is any indication, fans are in for an electrifying evolution.

For the uninitiated, Camp Crush has spent the last nine years carving out a space in the Pacific Northwest music scene with their “vocal-forward synth-rich pop tunes.”

Their sound has always paid homage to the greats of New Wave, think Depeche Mode, Berlin, and Blondie, while feeling firmly rooted in modern pop sensibility.

Deale’s “booming voice,” as described by OPB Music, soars over Spicer’s dynamic and steady backbeat, creating a live chemistry that is utterly captivating. But with Bite the Bullet, the duo is intentionally stepping into shadowier territory.

‘Reckless Phase’ is the perfect mission statement for this new chapter.

Working with producer Cameron Spies and mixing engineer Troy Welstad, the band has achieved their goal of creating something “darker and dancier.”

The track opens with a thick, pulsing bassline that immediately commands movement.

Layered over this foundation are “incredible vintage synth tones” that buzz and shimmer, creating a soundscape that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly urgent.

Deale’s lyrics dig deep into her personal journey of shedding a religious upbringing and embracing her identity, giving the track a weight that anchors its infectious groove.

It’s a song about liberation, but it’s not all sunshine, it’s the kind of freedom found in the glow of neon lights, where the path forward is both exhilarating and uncertain.

With ‘Reckless Phase,’ Camp Crush proves that momentum doesn’t always require a long wait.

This single bridges the gap between their debut and its follow-up; whilst building an entirely new, thrilling structure on top of it.