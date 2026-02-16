Canvas Audio bring cassette character into the DAW with Mixtape

A cassette inspired saturator designed to bring warmth and movement into modern sessions.

Canvas Audio have released Mixtape, a cassette style saturation plugin designed to bring the tone and behaviour of tape into modern sessions.

Rather than aiming for extreme distortion or novelty effects, Mixtape focuses on warmth, subtle compression and the small imperfections that gave older recordings their character.

At its core, the plugin combines drive and tape modelling to shape harmonic content in a rounded way.

There is an auto gain stage that keeps levels consistent while input is adjusted, making it easier to compare tonal changes without simple volume shifts influencing perception.

The overall aim appears to be colour and cohesion rather than aggressive processing.

Mixtape also includes controls for drift and tape quality.

These introduce movement and texture that can help reduce the rigid feel of purely digital playback.

Used sparingly, this can add dimension to vocals, keys or guitars.

Applied more heavily, it shifts loops and drums toward something that feels more worn in and less precise.

Noise and tape stop features are included as optional additions, offering further nods to cassette behaviour.

They sit alongside the core saturation controls rather than defining the plugin’s identity, keeping the emphasis on tone shaping.

The interface keeps the focus on core tape shaping controls without unnecessary clutter.

Mixtape is positioned as a tool that can be used on full mixes or individual tracks where added warmth and subtle motion are desired.

Mixtape does not try to reinvent tape emulation.

Instead, it offers a focused take on cassette tone for producers who want a measured amount of analogue style texture within a digital workflow.

Check it out here.