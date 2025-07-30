From the moment you enter, you’re wrapped in old-world charm.

Step inside the Capitol Theatre and you’re stepping into a slice of Sydney’s cultural soul.

This grand vintage beauty in Haymarket has worn many hats since 1892; produce market, circus hippodrome, picture palace. However, today, it’s a stage where stories come to life in awe.

Restored interiors, glowing chandeliers, and rich velvet accents make every visit feel like an event in itself. But it’s not just about looks, the Capitol delivers big on heart and performance, too.

Whether it’s a renowned musical, a stunning ballet, or a one-night-only special, there’s always something worth dressing up for.

Perfectly placed in the city’s buzzing Haymarket precinct, with vibrant restaurants, shops, and transport on its doorstep, the Capitol Theatre continues to be a beloved home for unforgettable nights out and timeless, theatrical magic.

📍13 Campbell St, Haymarket NSW 2000

📞 (02) 9320 5000

🌐 thebartontheatre.com.au

