Captain Australia raises $100,000 walking from Brisbane to Melbourne

Move over Chris Evans, because real-life superhero Captain Australia has successfully raised $100,000 for children’s cancer research.

Captain Australia began his ‘Big Walk’ from Brisbane to Melbourne in December last year and aims to cover 2000 kilometres on foot over a 10-week journey.

The man behind the mask, Simon has already raised $100,000 for research to help children with cancer, but hopes to reach the quarter-of-a-million dollar mark by the time he arrives in Melbourne.

You support Captain Australia’s Big Walk by donating to The Kid’s Cancer Project here.

More to come.