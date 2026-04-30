Cara Delevingne lines up intimate debut shows ahead of first music release

Cara Delevingne announces her debut tour and first singles, stepping into music with intimate shows across Europe and the US.

Cara Delevingne’s been orbiting music for a while, but this is the first time it feels like she’s actually committing to it.

After years of modelling campaigns and film roles, the 33-year-old has announced her debut run of shows under the mononym Cara, alongside two upcoming singles, I Forgot and Out of My Head, due this May.

From what she’s shared so far, the sound leans electro-rock – guitar-led, a bit raw around the edges, and noticeably more stripped back than the world she’s usually associated with.

She’s described the project as both her “biggest fear and greatest love,” which tracks with how personal this rollout feels.

It’s less a polished pivot and more someone working something out in real time.

That approach carries through to the tour. Instead of going big, she’s opted for smaller, close-room venues – the kind where there’s not much space between the artist and the crowd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne)

Cara Delevingne debut tour dates (2026):

June 1 – Silent Green Kulturquartier, Berlin

June 5 – Primavera Sound, Barcelona

June 7–8 – 26 Leake Street, London

June 10–11 – Main Room, Paris

June 22–23 – Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever, Los Angeles

June 25–26 – Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn

There’s already been a bit of noise around it – Katy Perry popped up in the comments, and Suki Waterhouse has been backing it too, but the real test will be how it lands live.

Pre-sales are already live, with general tickets on sale May 1 via Ticketmaster and AXS.