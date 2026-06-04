Voice of Aqua Teen Hunger Force’s Frylock, Carey Means, selling handmade plushies to avoid eviction

Frylock’s voice needs our help.

Carey Means, beloved voice of Frylock from Adult Swim’s Aqua Teen Hunger Force, has revealed that he and his wife, Leah Levin Means, are facing homelessness.

In a desperate Facebook plea, Means wrote, “Homeless! Please help!! Our rent went up, and we have to move. We have no money and no credit.”

The couple has been struggling since Means suffered a heart-related emergency in 2022.

Two separate GoFundMe campaigns, launched in 2025 and February 2026, remain unfunded.

To survive, Leah is handcrafting autographed Aqua Teen plushies and prints, while Carey offers Cameo appearances.

Their situation echoes a painful pattern in voice acting: C. Martin Croker, another Aqua Teen and Space Ghost veteran, died in debt at 54. Andy Merrill (voice of Brak) was driving for Amazon just two years ago.

Means voiced Frylock across 143 episodes and recently appeared in the indie film Oldburgh.

Fans are now rallying to save a man whose surreal, deadpan delivery defined a generation of absurdist animation.

You can check out his website here for plushies and autographs, and peep here for his cameo.