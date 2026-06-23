Carly Rae Jepsen announces double album, Day And Night

12 for the day, and 12 for the night.

Carly Rae Jepsen is releasing a huge 24 track double LP.

Day And Night is out September 18th via interscope records.

The record is the pop singers eighth, and her follow up to 2022’s The Loneliest Time.

The lead single will drop this friday, titled ‘On Wires.’

“It’s a double album baby! You guessed it right. Day and Night arrives September 18th and I couldn’t be more proud,” Jepsen shared via instagram.

The record is divided into 12 track halves, with the ‘Day’ tracks being more raw, with their live instrumentation.

‘Night’, however, will shift into some intense, synth-heavy sounds of dance-pop.

“Exploring and dancing through two distinctly different landscapes. Day being more open-eyed, organic and earthbound and Night being more escapist and even intense at times,” she shared.

Day And Night will land just in time for Jepsen’s special headlining slot at All Things Go festival in NYC on September 27th.