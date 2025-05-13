Cat Stevens Unveils Soul-Baring Memoir ‘Cat on the Road to Find Out’ – A Musical and Spiritual Odyssey

A legend’s journey through fame, faith, and reinvention

Music icon Yusuf/Cat Stevens has unveiled details of his deeply personal memoir, Cat on the Road to Find Out, set for release in the U.K. on September 15 and in North America on October 7.

The book chronicles his extraordinanewry journey—from his early days as a chart-topping singer-songwriter in the 1960s to his spiritual awakening and departure from fame, followed by his heartfelt return to music decades later.

Fans can expect candid reflections on his timeless hits, including “Wild World” and “Father and Son,” as well as the life-changing 1975 near-drowning that led him to Islam and a new identity as Yusuf Islam.

The memoir promises an intimate look at Stevens’ evolution—from his peak in the 1970s to his self-imposed exile from the music industry and eventual comeback with albums like An Other Cup (2006) and last year’s King of a Land.

Alongside his musical legacy, the book explores his humanitarian work, his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (2014), and his enduring influence as a songwriter.

In a statement, Stevens describes his life as an “amazing journey” of discovery, faith, and artistic rebirth.

Preorders and signing tour details are now live on his official website—don’t miss this rare glimpse into the mind of a true musical sage.