A midnight den spun in vinyl and velvet.

Slip down Pitt Street’s staircase and the city shifts. Welcome to The Caterpillar Club.

Walls hum with memorabilia, lamps wear frilled skirts, and 10,000 records keep watch over cocktails laced with umbrellas.

Here, cheeseburgers arrive at 1 am, fish fingers at 2, and music carries everything past last call: jazz, funk, soul, crate-dug magic.

In the Den, bodies move where shadows once worked; in the Bamboo Room, tiki secrets glow gold.

Open until the city finally exhales, this is Sydney’s after-dark sanctuary.

No bookings. No limits. Just the Club.

📍 92 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000