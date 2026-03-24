Is Celine Dion officially back?

Proof her heart will go on.

Celine Dion seems to be teasing a comeback concert in France after stepping back from the music world in 2022.

Since then, she made a brief stage return at the 2024 Paris Olympics where she performed a cover of Edith Piaf’s ‘Hymne A L’Amour’ by the Eiffel Tower, but has otherwise been absent from live shows.

Seems like she couldn’t get enough of the city of love, though, because she’s now dispatching a bunch of posters around the town displaying titles from her repertoire, such as ‘Pour que tu m’aimes encore’ and ‘Power of Love’.

Fans are taking that and running with it.

She’ll allegedly be playing a string of concerts in Paris at the end of the year in the La Défense Arena, which has just been acquired by Live Nation and welcomed names like Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones and Kendrick Lamar.

According to French-Canadian newspaper La Presse, Dion will do two shows a week all the way through September and October for a crowd of 40,000 each time.

The gigs were first scheduled for 2020 as part of her Courage World Tour, but given the state of the world, ultimately got postponed because of Covid.

Celine was then diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a neurological and autoimmune disorder which causes muscular stiffness and inhibited her ability to walk or sing.

She’s making up for lost time, though.

If you’re doing Euro summer, you might want to think about pushing your flights back a bit to make sure you’re in Paris this September.