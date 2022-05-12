‘John Wick’ director, Chad Stahelski is set to direct ‘Project Nemesis’

Director of the sensational John Wick franchise Chad Stahelski, has signed on to direct and produce the TV adaptation of Jeremy Robinson’s book Project Nemesis.

Trading hitmen, for giant genetically engineered monsters, John Wick director Chad Stahleski is set to adapt the Nemesis Saga novel series by Jeremy Robinson. Borrowing from the Japanese Kaiju rule of thumb – Kaiju is a Japanese genre of films and television featuring giant monsters – and taking its stylistic cues like the ones most famously filmed in Godzilla vs. Biollante, Project Nemesis is set to be quite the series.

Project Nemesis follows the story of a little girl named Maigo whose DNA is spliced with that of the Greek goddess of revenge Nemesis after she is murdered. The result is a creature that is filled with anger and rage, to say the least. Maigo/Nemesis embark on a trauma-fueled kaiju rampage from New England all the way to the back streets of Boston in search of their killer. Heading the team to investigate is a sarcastic DHS agent, Jon Hudson, whose role within the agency’s Paranormal division was primarily laughed at, until now.

The TV series thus far has its adaptation sites set on the first novel only, but there are a total of six novels altogether in The Nemesis Saga. If all goes well, this could be the start of a very exciting series.

“I can’t say how excited I am to help bring Jeremy Robinson’s Project Nemesis to the screen,” Stahelski shared in a recent post. “From the first moment I started reading it, I was hooked. This amazing book series has everything I love about the genre: martial arts, action, great characters, and of course, Kaiju!”

The kaiju novel "Project Nemesis" by Jeremy Robinson is receiving an official TV series adaption helmed by "John Wick" director Chad Stahelski. pic.twitter.com/MLwM9QD5p3 — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) May 8, 2022

As a director, he sure is keeping busy. Stahelski is also finishing up on John Wick 4 and the remake of the highly anticipated The Highlander which stars Henry Cavill.