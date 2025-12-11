Timothée Chalamet neither confirms nor denies he is EsDeeKid

All will be revealed.

The mystery surrounding the anonymous, balaclava-clad UK alt-rapper EsDeeKid has taken a tantalising Hollywood twist.

Actor Timothée Chalamet, in a recent radio interview, offered a cryptic non-denial when directly asked if he is the Scouse-accented voice behind viral tracks like ‘LV Sandals.’

“I’ve got no comment on that… all will be revealed in due time,” Chalamet told Heart FM, fanning the flames of fan theories linking the rapper’s eyes, name spelling, and shared hip-hop passion to the actor.

He even joked about his own childhood rap alias, “Lil Timmy Tim.”

As EsDeeKid prepares for a 2026 tour and festival slots, Chalamet, fresh off a Grammy nomination for his Bob Dylan portrayal, lets the speculation crescendo, leaving the internet to wonder if a movie star is orchestrating one of music’s most curious secret identities.