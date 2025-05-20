‘Don’t Talk to Me Like That’: Chappell Roan’s Fight for Respect

The pop star is setting boundaries—and she’s not sorry about it.

Chappell Roan is done being painted as the villain—and she’s not staying quiet about it.

The rising pop star, known for her bold personality and unapologetic honesty, recently opened up on TS Madison’s Outlaws about the relentless scrutiny she faces.

From viral TikTok controversies to photographers barking orders on red carpets, Roan has drawn firm boundaries—and faced backlash for it.

“I cannot bear people saying I’m something I’m not,” she confessed, comparing her treatment to the media’s harsh scrutiny of Britney Spears and Paris Hilton in the 2000s.

“If I don’t stand up for myself, I will quit.” Roan refuses to tolerate harassment, stalking, or being misquoted—especially by outlets like Pop Crave, where context gets lost in the social media frenzy.

Despite accusations of being “ungrateful,” she stands firm: “Why is it customary to accept disrespect?”

For Chappell Roan, standing up for yourself isn’t diva behaviour—it’s a necessity.