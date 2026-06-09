Charli XCX announces 2026 North America tour with $20 ‘Angel Tickets’

Charli will donate half of the front-row charity ticket proceeds to Transgender Law Center.

Charli XCX announced her 2026 ‘Music, Fashion, Film Tour’ across North America, supporting her upcoming album of the same name, the follow-up to her culture-dominating 2024 record ‘Brat’.

The tour kicks off September 11 in Philadelphia and includes two-night stands in Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charli (@charli_xcx)

But the real news? Charli is introducing ‘Angel Tickets’: a limited number of USD$20 seats available this August.

These pairs-only tickets could land you anywhere from the GA floor to limited-view upper levels.

Even better, a separate batch of charity tickets in the first five rows of each venue will send 50 percent of net proceeds to the Transgender Law Center.

The album, due July 24, features the gritty singles ‘Rock Music’ and ‘SS26’, plus a cover starring John Cale, Marc Jacobs, and Martin Scorsese.

Tickets go on sale June 12. For fans priced out of the ‘Brat’ era, this is a welcome olive branch, with purpose.

Charli XCX Full Tour Dates

September 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

September 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

September 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

September 21 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

September 24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

October 2 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 6 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 9 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 14 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

October 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

October 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

October 21 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

October 23 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena