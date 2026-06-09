Charli XCX announces 2026 North America tour with $20 ‘Angel Tickets’

Charli will donate half of the front-row charity ticket proceeds to Transgender Law Center.
Charli XCX announced her 2026 ‘Music, Fashion, Film Tour’ across North America, supporting her upcoming album of the same name, the follow-up to her culture-dominating 2024 record ‘Brat’.
The tour kicks off September 11 in Philadelphia and includes two-night stands in Brooklyn and Los Angeles.
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But the real news? Charli is introducing ‘Angel Tickets’: a limited number of USD$20 seats available this August.
These pairs-only tickets could land you anywhere from the GA floor to limited-view upper levels.
Even better, a separate batch of charity tickets in the first five rows of each venue will send 50 percent of net proceeds to the Transgender Law Center.
The album, due July 24, features the gritty singles ‘Rock Music’ and ‘SS26’, plus a cover starring John Cale, Marc Jacobs, and Martin Scorsese.
Tickets go on sale June 12. For fans priced out of the ‘Brat’ era, this is a welcome olive branch, with purpose.
Charli XCX Full Tour Dates
September 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
September 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
September 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
September 21 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
September 24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
September 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
October 2 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival
October 6 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
October 9 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival
October 14 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
October 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
October 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
October 21 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
October 23 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena