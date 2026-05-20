Charli XCX announces new single and responds to backlash

Missed out on fashion week this year? Charli’s got you covered.

‘SS26’, the follow up to Charli XCX’s ‘Rock Music’ pivot, is out tomorrow.

Via Charli’s b.sides instagram she posted an invitation, sharing that the song was recorded during SS26 back in October.

“See you at the show Thursday,” she said.

The video is directed by Torso, a pair of Parisian filmmakers Charli also collaborated with on her ‘Von Dutch’ music video, back in the Brat era.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by charli xcx (@b.sides)

She also shared some cynical lyrics to the track via her Substack, writing “When the world is gonna end no hope for any of it/ Yeah we’re walking on a runway that goes straight to hell.”

The visuals and roll-out of this track are all so intriguing, even Courtney Love is in Charli’s comments asking “Girl .. what are you up to now?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charli (@charli_xcx)

In response to online discourse surrounding this new era of Charli’s music, she shared her thoughts on X.

i’m not trying to repel people away or convince people into liking me. i’m doing what i feel is truthful to me. i think existing as a human being in 2026 is really hard for a multitude of different reasons. my solace is art but sometimes that doesn’t even really feel safe in this… — Charli (@charli_xcx) May 19, 2026

“excited for you all to hear this new music. i can only ever make what feels true to me. i’m not thinking about anything else while i’m making it. not reception or audience or anything else. just my connection with it and whether it feels honest to me.”

“if you get me, you get me and if you don’t, you don’t. and thats ok <3” she said.