Charli XCX unleashes ‘Chains of Love’ for epic Wuthering Heights reimagining

Where pop rebellion meets classic literature.

Charli XCX unveils ‘Chains of Love,’ a new single that serves as the emotional linchpin for Emerald Fennell’s bold, upcoming reimagining of Wuthering Heights.

The track, a brooding synth-pop confession, perfectly captures the wild, tempestuous passion of the classic Brontë tale.

It arrives alongside the film’s official trailer, offering a first glimpse into the epic, windswept romance starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

This release is the vanguard for Charli’s full album, also titled Wuthering Heights, due February 13th, 2026, a date shared with the film’s theatrical release.

The project showcases Charli’s evolution from pop innovator to formidable storyteller, seamlessly translating Cathy and Heathcliff’s destructive obsession into a potent, modern soundscape.

With this move, Charli solidifies her ascent as a multi-hyphenate force, harmonising her musical genius with a burgeoning presence in cinema.