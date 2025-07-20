Party Girl, Film Critic: Charli XCX’s TikTok Reviews are a Wild Ride

Surreal French films, horror gems, and Y2K fluff all get her stamp.

Charli XCX is curating your next movie night.

The Brat icon has been dropping razor-sharp film reviews on TikTok, blending her signature chaotic charm with cinephile depth.

From Lynne Ramsay’s haunting Morvern Callar to Wes Craven’s horror classics, her tastes span psychological drama, surreal French New Wave, and even 2000s nostalgia.

She’s also hyping new releases like Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme and Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later (“He’s back!”), while her Letterboxd account reveals a soft spot for fashion docs and tearjerkers.

Between Glastonbury’s spectacle and her recent wedding, Charli’s proving “Brat Summer is forever.”