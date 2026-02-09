Charli XCX and Rachel Sennott hijack a classroom for Poppi’s Super Bowl vibe check

The professor of party.

A classroom lecture dissolved into a neon-soaked rave in one of the Super Bowl’s most chaotic and memorable ads.

Charli XCX and actress Rachel Sennott starred in a spot for prebiotic soda Poppi, transforming a sleepy math class into a surreal party.

The genius twist? The tweed-clad professor is Charli in disguise, who sheds her scholarly costume as Sennott crashes through the ceiling.

“What is this?” Sennott asks, perfectly capturing the viewer’s bewilderment.

“I think it’s just a vibes thing,” Charli deadpans, as the scene erupts with flame throwers, a glow-in-the-dark horse, and a full-blown dance party.

Directed by her frequent collaborator Aiden Zamiri, the ad is a burst of anarchic, hyper-pop energy in the midst of football’s biggest night, proving that for Charli XCX, any moment, even a calculus lesson, is an opportunity for a Brat-approved takeover.