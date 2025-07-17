Charlie Sloan’s ‘Crown’: A Rock Rebirth for Brisbane’s Indie Scene

Gritty riffs, raw emotion, and the making of a new indie-rock force

Brisbane’s indie-rock scene has a new name to watch: Charlie Sloan.

Known for his electrifying guitar work and dynamic stage presence, Sloan has spent years as a sought-after sideman, playing with acts like Ixaras, Lottie McLeod, and Vondetto.

Now, with his debut solo single “Crown”, he steps into the spotlight, delivering a track that’s equal parts raw energy and melodic depth.

“Crown” is a fiery blend of ’70s rock swagger and 2000s indie grit, drawing inspiration from bands like Jet, The Strokes, and Powderfinger.

The song kicks off with a punchy riff, setting the tone for Sloan’s raspy yet emotive vocals. Lyrically, it explores the push-and-pull of a toxic attraction, someone who seems sweet but ultimately isn’t good for you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Sloan (@charlie__sloan)

Sloan’s songwriting shines here, balancing introspection with anthemic hooks that beg to be shouted at live shows.

What gives “Crown” its crown is the effortless fusion of nostalgia and modern edge that soaks the track. The production is crisp yet retains a live-band energy, hinting at the explosive performances Sloan is known for.

The track builds to a cathartic climax, with Sloan’s guitar work taking centre stage, proof of his years spent honing his craft.

As a debut, “Crown” is a bold statement, marking the arrival of an artist ready to carve his own path.

If this is any indication of what’s to come, Charlie Sloan is an artist to keep on your radar.