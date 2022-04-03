Charlotte Bronte’s tiny book up for auction

What once was mysteriously lost, has now been found. A 15-page miniature book, A book of rhymes penned by Charlotte Bronte has resurfaced and is up for auction next month.

The tiny books created by Charlotte Brontë and her siblings as children have long been coveted by Bronte fans. Originally created to entertain their toy soldiers, the tiny books – only a few centimeters in size and made from wallpaper, and old sugar bags, hold all the markings of the creativity to be found in later works of Jane Eyre and Wuthering Heights.

Charlotte Brontë was only ten years old when she created the tiny work, A Book of Rhymes, which contains 10 poems.

The titles include The Beauty of Nature and On Seeing the Ruins of the Tower of Babel have been previously transcribed by Elizabeth Gaskell in her 1857 biography of Charlotte Bronte. Other than the titles in the biography, the poems themselves have never before been published, and it looks like they might stay that way at least for a little bit longer – depending on what the new owner decides post-auction of the book.

It’s been a long wait since, A book of rhymes was last seen at auction in 1916 in New York, where it sold for $520 before vanishing for nearly a decade.

Lucky for us, it’s back, Charlotte Brontes The Book of Rhymes in all its tiny glory will be on show at the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair , New York City 21 April, which happens to coincide with Bronte’s birthday.