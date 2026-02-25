CHEERS with Bread Club

The bread has been baked, are you ready to be served?

Disco-pop trio Bread Club served up a fresh batch of news during their recent sit-down on Cheers.

The band, Dillon, Reg, and Hamish, opened up about the chaotic joy of dancing on stage and the creative exhaustion that followed last year’s debut album drop.

But the boys aren’t slowing down. From their shared homebase ‘The Bakery’, they are prepping four new singles for 2023, kicking off with the anticipated track ‘Lay Down’.

With whispers of an upcoming East Coast tour, the trio is proof that the groove is here to stay.

Special thanks to Red Hill Estate for supporting the conversation.

