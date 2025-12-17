Welcome to CHEERS with Gena Stone, celebrating Aussie wine with Aussie music.

This episode features indie pop artist Gena Stone, who joined us fresh off the release of her debut EP Screaming Loving. Based in Enmore, Sydney, Gena spoke about writing much of the record in isolation before bringing the songs to life with collaborators and friends.

“A lot of the songs were written in isolation, and then I took them to band members for drums and bass, and eventually to my friend Ethan Originator,” she said. “We literally just spent days in his home studio adding these extra production elements. Listening back now, it’s really nice to reflect on that.”

The EP title holds the emotional centre of the project. “We go through so much in life,” Gena explained. “A lot of it makes you want to scream. A lot of it makes you want to love. I think it’s a beautiful contrast and kind of sums up the songs really nicely.”

On the table was a Pét Nat Rosé from Rosnay, made using the Methode Ancestrale and shaped by a hands on, minimal intervention approach. Early picked Shiraz grapes were fermented with wild yeast, bottled mid ferment to capture natural bubbles, then riddled and disgorged by hand. Peachy pink in colour, it opens with a frothy pop, layers of strawberry and peach, and finishes crisp and dry with a savoury, complex edge. Light at 10 percent alcohol and produced in a small run of just 150 dozen, it carries the same sense of honesty and immediacy as the conversation itself.

Gena also shared what she is most excited about next. “Something I’m really looking forward to is my debut EP launch,” she said. “I’m doing a full band show at the Everleigh Band Bedroom in Redfern. It’s free. I just wanted to make it something anyone can come along to and say goodbye to 2025 together and enjoy listening to the EP live.”

CHEERS captures artists in motion. In this moment, Gena Stone is reflecting on growth, contrast and connection, with a glass of Rosnay Pét Nat Rosé and a body of work that speaks honestly to where she has been and where she is heading next.

