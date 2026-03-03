CHEERS with Jazzy K

Bratz, Beats, and ‘Body 2 Body’

In our newest episode of Cheers, we sat down with the effervescent Jazzy K for a toast you won’t want to miss.

Over a glass of Red Hill Estate, the singer reflected on her journey from a popstar-obsessed kid to a serious songwriter.

Admitting that her inner child is still thriving as she proudly declared herself the “Bratz number 1 fan.”

The conversation naturally turned to her latest single, ‘Body 2 Body,’ a standout track from her upcoming EP, PULSE, due out April 2026.

With the project written during a transformative stint in LA, Jazzy K is building a world for her fans to dive into. Cheers to that!

