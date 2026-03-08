CHEERS with Takara

Takara talks ‘Soleil,’ going viral, and the power of community.

Adelaide-born, LA-based alt-R&B artist Takara is stepping into the sunshine.

Sitting down for Cheers, the ethereal singer opened up about her journey of self-discovery, producing her own music, and the release of her latest single, ‘Soleil.’

‘Soleil’ serves as a personal anthem about focusing inward, practicing self-care, and learning to love yourself again after difficult times.

Takara candidly discussed building confidence as an independent artist and the importance of uplifting the community around you.

Reflecting on her viral moments, she made it clear that this is only the foundation for what’s to come.

With a new project on the horizon for 2026, Takara is embracing a fresh perspective.

Thank you to Tarrawarra Estate for many this conversation possible!

Check out Takara here!