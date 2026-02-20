Happy Chats with Yasmina Sadiki

Yasmina chats darkness, new music, and selling out the Sydney Opera House!

Yasmina Sadiki is ready to unveil her darkness.

In our interview, the Sydney independent artist discussed her highly anticipated mid-year EP, revealing a project steeped in edgier sounds and cinematic storytelling.

Reflecting on the surreal experience of selling out the Opera House for Vivid Live, she shared how that milestone fuels her meticulous approach.

Known for blending jazz and neo-soul with raw improvisation, Sadiki emphasises the powerful union of visuals and music, promising a seductive, poetic window into her world that challenges the boundaries of the live scene.

