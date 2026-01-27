CHEERS with Zipporah

The emerging artist discusses heritage, creative pressure, and carving a unique path in Australian R&B.

Emerging artist Zipporah is officially releasing her debut EP, Naungu Urui, on February 6th; marking a confident arrival after a lifetime immersed in music.

Born to performing parents, Zipporah spoke with Cheers about the unique pressure of growing up in the industry and her journey to find her own authentic voice.

The project, a masterful blend of R&B, soul, and jazz, was created with ARIA-winning producers Finbar Stuart and Nikodimos. Its lead single, ‘Consequences’, was a formative moment.

The mixtape sees her embrace her Samu and Suy heritage, unpacking personal themes with emotional intelligence and charismatic delivery, solidifying her as a compelling new voice in Australian music.

