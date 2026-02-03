SZA doesn’t care about Cher’s slip-up, so neither should we

SZA has come to Cher’s defence after a slight Grammys fumble.

Cher accidentally named the late Luther Vandross last night when she was presenting the award for Record of the Year to Kendrick Lamar and SZA for their collaboration, which is called luther.

Luckily you can’t possibly get embarrassed when you’re literally the living legend that is Cher, and anyway, remember that time John Travolta announced Idina Menzel’s name as Adele Dazeem at the Oscars? The world keeps on spinning!

Besides, SZA has kindly come to her side to defend her against any trolls clowning Cher, telling Entertainment Tonight that she couldn’t really care less about the blunder, and that Vandross was in fact the reason the record got to see such success anyway.

luther samples a track by Vandross and Cheryl Lynn named ‘If This World Were Mine’, which SZA says her and Kendrick “were mooching off” as it features in the 15 second snippet of the song that ended up going most viral.

Vandross, who passed away in 2005, won 8 Grammys himself, and SZA says she wishes she could speak to him after sharing the stage with his energy last night, with Kendrick adding that he’s one of his favourite artists of all time.

SZA acknowledged they’re “from the same time” (which is surely something the older ladies in your life would not appreciate hearing about themselves) and that it’s likely Cher knew Vandross personally.

Seems like there’s no issue here (so why am I even writing about it)…, but it does appear some celebrities in the crowd were a bit confused by the small stuff-up.

Come on guys – critical thinking skills! Is it too much to ask?