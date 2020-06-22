Chesta Hedron craft a kraut-rock labyrinth on ‘Pulse’

Chesta Hedron don’t make music, they make labyrinths. Over the past number of years, the Byron Bay outfit have developed a sound that is perpetually expanding and contracting; it pulls you through shifting sonic landscapes and mind-bending auditory wormholes. And while listening to their music is an undeniably disorientating experience, it’s also incredibly enjoyable.

With the release of their new single Pulse, the duo continue to establish their penchant for crafting sprawling psych gems. If you’re not already across this band, it’s certainly time you changed that.

All throughout the new single, Chesta Hedron — made up of guitarist Matthew Armitage and drummer Eli Kalaitzides — glide through a hallucinatory blend of psych, prog, and krautrock, delivering something uniquely their own. With hypnotic rhythms and crunching guitar tones, Pulse will pull you deep into its ocean of sounds.

Across the song’s monstrous eight-and-a-half-minute run-time, the band traverse myriad sonic territories — they never sit in one place for too long. One moment you’ll be floating through scenes of formless, droning guitars, and the next you’ll be locked into a deep psychedelic groove.

This is the latest in a string of consistently great releases from Chesta Hedron, and judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard, I think we can safely expect plenty more killer tunes. In the meantime though, do yourself a favour and listen to Pulse above.