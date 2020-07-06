Chesta Hedron unleash hypnotic new video for ‘Pulse’

Firstly, if you haven’t already wrapped your ears around Pulse, the new single from Chesta Hedron, stop what you’re doing and go listen to it now. A couple of weeks back, when the band first dropped the song, we were immediately pulled into their winding maze of sounds.

Pulse is a sprawling eight-and-a-half-minute monster, bursting at the seams with imagination and inventiveness. Now, they’ve released a new accompanying video clip, perfectly capturing its hypnotic sonic qualities.

Byron Bay psych lords Chesta Hedron have unleashed a mesmeric new video for their track Pulse, perfectly visualising their far-reaching sound.

Created by Chi Chaldera, the new video clip was shot between the Brindabella National Park and Northern Rivers, all the way up to Cape York. Much like the song that inspired it, this video will guide you through a series of ever-changing landscapes, both hypnotic and disorientating. The further you venture into this audio-visual ocean, the more captivated you’ll become.

Chesta Hedron have been belting out high-quality psych-tinged kraut rock tunes for a few years now, and they only seem to be getting stronger with each new release. With any luck, we won’t have to wait long to hear or see what they deliver next.

For now, check out their new clip for Pulse above.