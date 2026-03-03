Chet Faker Setlist and Set Times

Here’s when to get to Chet.

Chet Faker kicked off his tour over the weekend with performances at Adelaide’s A Day in the Gully Festival and Melbourne’s Riviera Beach Club.

Tonight (March 3), he’ll pick it back up for Brissy fans at Fortitude Music Hall before stopping in at Enmore Theatre down the road tomorrow night, and Perth’s Ice Cream Factory on Friday (March 6).

It’s been over 10 years since Chet first won Aussies over with his Built on Glass album that contained tracks like ‘Talk is Cheap’ and ‘Gold’ and solidified him as Hottest 100 royalty.

He’s touring in support of new album A Love For Strangers, which landed a couple weeks back on February 13th and made sure fans know he’s still got it.

Juice Webster’s joining Chet for the Brisbane and Sydney shows, but there’s no word quite yet on who west-coasters will get a slice of.

Doors open tonight in the Valley at 7:00pm and Chet’s expected at about 9:00pm – and as for Enmore, he’ll be following the exact same schedule.

Based on the last few live shows, here’s what fans can expect from tonight’s setlist:

Chet Faker Setlist

Over You

Release Your Problems

1998

This Time For Real

Melt

1000 Ways

Cigarettes & Loneliness

Far Side of the Moon

Can You Swim?

Drop the Game

No Diggity (Blackstreet cover)

Inefficient Love

Talk Is Cheap

Encore

Low

Gold

Once he finishes up in Perth, Chet Faker will take off for a North American tour starting April 30th before trekking through Europe in July.